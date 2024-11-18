Published 20:27 IST, November 18th 2024
Punjab Reports Season's Highest Stubble Farming, Adds To Delhi's Pollution
Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR after the harvesting of paddy in October-November.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A man sets fire to the stubble at a farm, in Patiala | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:27 IST, November 18th 2024