Punjab SC Commission seeks renaming of caste-based villages, towns
Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairperson Tejinder Kaur on Monday wrote to the chief secretary, asking her to rename villages, towns and other places which had caste-based names.
In an official statement, Kaur said it has been brought to the notice of the commission by various organisations belonging to the Scheduled Castes that most of the villages, towns, schools, mohallas, streets, and societies in the state have caste-based names.
Kaur also asked CS Vini Mahajan that the words 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' should not be used in official functioning. PTI CHS VSD RHL
