Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 06:59 IST

Punjab sees 3 Covid deaths, 37 new cases

Punjab on Monday reported three more Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 16,457, according to a medical bulletin.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Punjab on Monday reported three more Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 16,457, according to a medical bulletin. With 37 fresh Covid cases, the tally in the state climbed to 6,01,072.

The number of active cases in the state was 309, it said. Jalandhar reported six cases, followed by five in Mohali and four each in Gurdaspur and Ludhiana, among the new COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

Twenty-five people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,84,306, it said. Chandigarh reported six cases, taking the tally to 65,160. The toll stood at 817. The number of active cases in the city was 32 while the number of those recovered was 64,311.

Advertisement

Published September 14th, 2021 at 06:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

9 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

10 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shiva Rajkumar's Photo With Prabhudeva Goes Viral

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. DYK These Films Of Shahid Could Never Reach His Audience? Here's Why

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info12 minutes ago

  4. Battle for the PKL trophy as milestone Season 10 Playoffs kick off

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Viral Video: A Male Koala Mourning Its Female Friend Who Passed Away

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo