Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Punjab on Monday reported 36 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 6,00,849 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

Bathinda reported seven cases, followed by five in Ludhiana and four each in Amritsar and Kapurthala.

With one Covid-related death reported from Ludhiana, the toll reached 16,444.

The toll figure included four fatalities, which were not reported earlier.

The number of active cases in the state was 326.

Forty-six people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 5,84,079, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported one case, taking the total count of coronavirus to 65,122 in the union territory.

The toll figure stood at 814. The number of active cases in the city was 35 while the number of cured persons was 64,273. PTI CHS VSD MGA MGA