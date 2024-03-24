Updated March 24th, 2024 at 22:01 IST
Punjab: Woman's Dead Body Found In Forest Area
The body of an unidentified woman, aged around 35 years, was found in the forest area near Jugial village of this district, police on Sunday said.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Punjab: Woman's Dead Body Found In Forest Area | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Hoshiarpur: The body of an unidentified woman, aged around 35 years, was found in the forest area near Jugial village of this district, police on Sunday said.
According to police, the body bore several injury marks, particularly on the head.
Advertisement
A murder case has been registered and the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding further investigation is underway.
Advertisement
Published March 24th, 2024 at 22:01 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Tips To Maintain A Jade PlantWeb Stories11 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.