'Pure Venom': BJP Slams Mamata Govt Over Minister Firhad Hakim's Controversial Remarks

BJP came strongly on Minister in Mamata government, Firhad Hakim, over his contentious remarks made during an event for minority students on Saturday | Image: Image: ANI/PTI

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) came strongly on Minister in Mamata government, Firhad Hakim, over his contentious remarks made during an event for minority students on Saturday, where he stated that minority will soon become majority in the country.

Hakim's statement, "By Allah’s mercy, one day we will be in the majority," sparked a political controversy, with the BJP launching sharp attacks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the TMC.

During his speech at the event, Hakim said, "In West Bengal, we are 33%, and across the country, we are 17%. That is why we are called minorities. But in the coming days, we will no longer remain a minority. We believe that if Allah wills, we will be in the majority. Instead of organizing candlelight rallies for justice, we should reach a position where justice is given without us having to ask for it."

Sukanta Majumdar’s strong dig at Hakim

BJP West Bengal President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar took a dig at Hakim in a scathing tweet

"Pure venom from Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. TMC’s leader is openly inciting communal hatred and pushing a dangerous agenda. This isn’t just hate speech — it’s a blueprint for creating a Bangladesh-type situation in India. Why is the INDIA alliance silent? I challenge them to voice their opinion on this.", wrote Majumdar on X.

'If they come into the majority, the Constitution won’t function': Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari also condemned Hakim’s statement, calling it a threat to India’s constitutional framework.