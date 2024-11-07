sb.scorecardresearch
  • Purnea Shocker: Bodies of Woman, Three Children Found Hanging Inside Hut

Published 09:28 IST, November 7th 2024

Purnea Shocker: Bodies of Woman, Three Children Found Hanging Inside Hut

The bodies of a 32-year-old woman and her three children were found hanging inside their hut in Bihar's Purnea district, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman writes `suicide note' on hand before Hanging Herself
Image: Unsplash
09:28 IST, November 7th 2024