Ballia: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday claimed that Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal (Eastern end) will become a separate state after the Lok Sabha elections 2024, likely to be held in April or May.

Addressing the Vanchit Shoshit Haq Adhikar rally in Sikandarpur of the district, he said, "Purvanchal state will be formed after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After that you all will be the chief minister and your government will be formed," Rajbhar said.

Further, he expressed the hope of becoming a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government this week and also claimed the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates on all the 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh.

SBSP is a constituent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA.

Since Rajbhar, who was part of the Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance in the 2022 assembly elections in UP, returned to the NDA a few months ago, there is constant speculation about his becoming a minister in the state government led by Yogi Adityanath.

He said, “Your feelings will be fulfilled this week.”

There are indications of cabinet expansion before the Lok Sabha elections in UP. Political experts believe that there will soon be an expansion in the cabinet of Yogi Adityanath and some new faces including Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) former minister Dara Singh Chauhan, who left SP and joined BJP and Rajbhar could be included in it.

RLD is a part of the NDA.