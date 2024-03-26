Advertisement

Viral: Anjali Chakra, an Indian social media influencer, and Sufi Malik, a Pakistani social media star, have called off their upcoming wedding and declared their breakup. The pair, who gained popularity on the internet in 2019 for their colorful portrayal of South Asian culture and same-sex relationships, announced their breakup on Instagram and blamed Sufi's adultery for it.

India-Pakistan social media influencer Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik | Pics: Instagram

A Fairy Tale Love Story Ends

The journey that Anjali and Sufi took together more than five years ago won many people over with their beautiful depiction of love that cut over boundaries and cultural conventions. Their fairy tale-like engagement occurred a year before their breakup. At the famous Empire State Building in New York, Sufi proposed to Anjali. They joyfully shared the occasion with their followers via a video post. But only a few weeks before their planned marriage, Sufi confessed to cheating on Anjali, bringing the fantasy to a sudden end.

Tale Of Betrayal And Cheating

In her Instagram post, Sufi said, "I made an unrecognizable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I've hurt her tremendously, beyond my understanding. I am owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so. I've hurt the people I love and care about the most through my actions, including our family and friends; our community that I cherish." According to Anjali's post, "This may come as a shock, but our journey is shifting. We have decided to call off our wedding and end our relationship due to infidelity committed by Sufi."

The Hindu-Muslim same-sex couple from the US, Sufi Malik and Anjali Chakra, gained popularity in 2019 for their gorgeous couple photo shoot.