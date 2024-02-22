Advertisement

Everything is allowed in love and war, and there are cases where people go over boundaries and change faiths, religions, and countries. These are some of the thighs that we have seen, and people do that to live happily with their loved ones, but for that, they have to take a lot of courage and struggle. But in a recent case, a man has done something that was never heard of, but it didn’t go as he planned.



A 28-year-old Indore man underwent gender transition surgery as he planned to marry his boyfriend from Kanpur, UP. But things turned upside down for the 28-year-old when his boyfriend refused to marry him post-surgery. As reported, Vaibhav Shukla, the boyfriend, promised to marry the victim after the sex change operation but later denied it.



In a rush, the 28-year-old went for the operation, but as he was cheated, he filed a complaint against Shukla at the police station. He said, “I underwent gender reassignment surgery as per Shukla's request, believing in his commitment to marry me. However, he not only reneged on his promise but also subjected me to unnatural acts.”

“I spent a significant amount on the surgery, and now I'm left in despair. I urge the authorities to take strict action against Shukla,” he also added.



These men met on the social media platform Instagram in 2021. And the case has been registered under IPC sections 377 and 506.