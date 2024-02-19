Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

'Question With Courage': Slogan Change at Residential Schools After IAS' Message Sparks Row

The changes were made after an oral order was passed by an IAS officer. The official's chat going viral on social media pointing out to Kuvempu verse changed.

Digital Desk
Moraji Desai government residential school
Moraji Desai government residential school | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is yet again involved in controversy after amending the longstanding slogan from Kuvempu at the entrance gates of Moraji Desai government residential schools, igniting debates on the essence of education and the role of questioning it.

The department changed the traditional quote of "It is a temple of knowledge come inside with folded hands" (refers to offering a namaskar) which is written near the entry at every school, to "This is a temple of knowledge, question with courage."

Advertisement

The changes were made after an oral order was passed by IAS officer Manivannan. The official's chat is also going viral on social media pointing out to Kuvempu's verse being changed.

The modification has not only triggered discussions on the rationale behind the change but also led to arguments where some undermine the scenes as an essence of education by encouraging skepticism instead of reverence for knowledge, while others claim it is a progressive step towards fostering critical thinking among students.

Advertisement

Amidst the controversy, the Social Welfare Department remained relatively silent but sent one verbal notice regarding the sudden alteration. Sources reported it has been stated that the previous slogan, written by National poet Kuvempu allegedly denoted ‘slavery’.

However, as per Republic sources, the new slogan pasted over the old slogan has been removed. 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

3 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

18 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

21 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

21 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

21 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

21 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Meet the Farmer Who Sold Garlic Worth Rs 1cr With Investment of Only...

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. 2 Kids Die of Suspected Measles, Schools Shut for 3 Days

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Kamal Nath, Tankha Lead Major Revolt In Congress?

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  4. UK equities stagnate amid diminishing rate cut hopes

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Mitsubishi partners with TVS Mobility for integrated vehicle mobility

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo