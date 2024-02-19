Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is yet again involved in controversy after amending the longstanding slogan from Kuvempu at the entrance gates of Moraji Desai government residential schools, igniting debates on the essence of education and the role of questioning it.

The department changed the traditional quote of "It is a temple of knowledge come inside with folded hands" (refers to offering a namaskar) which is written near the entry at every school, to "This is a temple of knowledge, question with courage."

The changes were made after an oral order was passed by IAS officer Manivannan. The official's chat is also going viral on social media pointing out to Kuvempu's verse being changed.

The modification has not only triggered discussions on the rationale behind the change but also led to arguments where some undermine the scenes as an essence of education by encouraging skepticism instead of reverence for knowledge, while others claim it is a progressive step towards fostering critical thinking among students.

Amidst the controversy, the Social Welfare Department remained relatively silent but sent one verbal notice regarding the sudden alteration. Sources reported it has been stated that the previous slogan, written by National poet Kuvempu allegedly denoted ‘slavery’.

However, as per Republic sources, the new slogan pasted over the old slogan has been removed.