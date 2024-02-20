Advertisement

Kolkata: Republic TV Journalist Santu Pan who was arrested by the West Bengal Police while he was covering the Sandeshkhali incident on Monday.

While he was forcefully taken away by the police at the Sandeshkhali ferry terminal, he stated, “I was arrested for exposing the Truth. They can't protect the women of Sandeshkhali, but they arrest the reporters. I am being mentally and physically harassed: Republic Bangla reporter.”

#MamataArrestsMedia | "I was arrested for exposing the Truth. They can't protect the women of Sandeshkhali, but they arrest the reporters. I am being mentally and physically harassed: Republic Bangla reporter Santu Pan



Republic Network WON'T STOP exposing crimes. Republic… pic.twitter.com/ilTjGXUBk7 — Republic (@republic) February 20, 2024

Taking the matter to X (formerly known as Twitter) Bengal BJP state president, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar said, "Today, the WB Police arrested @BanglaRepublic Reporter Santu Pan from Sandeshkhali for reporting on the atrocities being faced by the locals.This is a massive, inhuman and direct attack on the fourth pillar of Democracy."

Reacting to Pan's arrest, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said,"My reporter was not allowed to take public transport, was made to stand for three to four hours in one place, after which he was physically dragged without being served any notice. Even a murderer is given a chance to prove his innocence."

Republic Bangla reporter while reporting on ground from Sandeshkhali was arrested, attacked and assaulted on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee government.

The NIA has sought details from the West Bengal police about alleged human-trafficking in Sandeshkhali. So far, no seperate case has been registered. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not issued any order as yet, according to the sources.

The NIA has commenced oreliminary investigation in teh Sandeshkhali case, as per the sources. A first information report (FIR) may be registered in thematter soon, even as NIA is in search of main Sandeshkhlai accused Sheikh Shahjahan.



