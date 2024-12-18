R. Bharat Sangam: A Gathering of Music and Literature Giants on Republic Bharat's Platform

Republic Bharat Sangam 2024: Republic Bharat is set to host Sangam - Sahitya, Sur, aur Shakti (Literature, Music, and Power) on Friday, December 20, at its headquarters in Noida Sector 158. The event will bring together figures from the world of music, literature, and culture on the Republic platform.

The aim of Republic Bharat Sangam is to promote India's cultural heritage among its people through literature, music, and power.

Celebrities to Join Republic Bharat Sangam

Many distinguished personalities are expected to attend the Republic Bharat Sangam. The guest list includes Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, actor Anupam Kher, singer Swati Mishra, poet Anamika Ambar Jain, Kathak dancer Dr. Sonal Mansingh, humorist Surendra Sharma, actor Raghubir Yadav, actor Annu Kapoor, and many more.

Republic Bharat Sangam 2024: Guest List

- Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

- Kathak dancer, Dr. Sonal Mansingh

- Singer, Swati Mishra

- Satyachidanand Joshi

- Comedian, Surendra Sharma

- Poet, Anamika Ambar Jain

- Dastango, Himanshu Bajpayee

- Dastango, Pragya Sharma

- Bhojpuri actor and MP, Manoj Tiwari

- Choreographer, Bosco Martis

- Bhajan singer, Kanhaiya Mittal

- Actress, Yami Gautam

- IPS Officer, Sanjukta Parashar

- Kho-Kho player, Nasreen Sheikh

- Folk singer, Malini Awasthi

- Actor, Vikrant Massey

- Lyricist, Prasoon Joshi

- Actor, Anupam Kher

- Former Union Minister, Smriti Irani

- Actor, Annu Kapoor

- Actor, Raghubir Yadav

- Bhojpuri actress, Akshara Singh

- BJP MP, Sudhanshu Trivedi

- Actor, Kartik Aaryan

Live Streaming of Republic Bharat Sangam 2024

You can watch the Republic Bharat Sangam 2024 live through the following platforms:

- R. Bharat Live TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/