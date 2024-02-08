R-Day Parade Tableau Row: Siddaramaiah Writes to Rajnath Singh, Says 'Sentiment of Kannadigas Hurt'

Advertisement

Bengaluru: In the midst of the ongoing controversy over the rejection of Republic Day tableau of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday urging the latter to include the state’s tableau in the parade, to be held at New Delhi's Kartavya Path on January 26.

He said that the decision to not allow the state's tableau at this year's R-Day parade has hurt the sentiments of the Kannadigas.

In his letter to Defence Minister, Siddaramaiah said, “The decision to not allow Karnataka tableau at this year's Republic Day parade has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas...it is requested to allow Karnataka to showcase its tableau in the Republic Day Parade 2024 instead of limiting it to 'Bharat Parv' exhibition at the Red Fort.”

The Karnataka CM added that the southern state has taken part in the Republic Day parade consecutively for the last 14 years. Karnataka has won numerous prizes for the tableau in the Republic Day parades, Siddaramaiah said, adding that the state had won prizes in 2005, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2022.

“The theme ‘BRAND BENGALURU’ was selected from among the 5 themes proposed by Karnataka for the 2024 Republic Day Parade. Karnataka has attended all the meetings called by the Ministry of Defence… However, after the last round of meeting, Karnataka has not been included in the 2024 Republic Day Parade to be conducted at Kartavya Path. Instead, the tableau has been accommodated in the ‘Bharat Parv’ section at the Red Fort,” the letter stated.



