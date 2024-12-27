Race Against Time to Save Toddler Trapped Inside Rajasthan Borewell, Rain Hampers Rescue OP

Jaipur: The day-and-night rescue operation to save a three-year-old girl trapped inside a borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli district has been halted due to intermittent rainfall since Thursday night. The rain has made the soil around the borewell slippery, complicating critical tasks like welding and lowering the casing pipe.

Officials said the rescue operation had reached a crucial stage on Thursday night when a B-plan was implemented, and a casing pipe was being lowered into the adjacent borewell. However, the rain has caused delays, making the situation even more challenging.

Rain Halts Rescue of 3-Year-Old Girl Trapped in Borewell in Rajasthan

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel said that they are doing everything possible despite adverse conditions. "The rain is making welding difficult, but we are continuing with our efforts. We have already dug down to the required depth, and now the casing pipe is being installed to ensure the safety of our rescuers. Once this is completed, tunnel excavation will begin," he said.

The girl, who fell into the borewell while playing on her father’s agricultural farm on December 23, was initially stuck at a depth of 150 feet. On Tuesday, NDRF personnel managed to pull her up to 30 feet with the help of clips. Oxygen is being supplied continuously to the child to ensure her safety.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Brajesh Chaudhary said the team’s priority is to save the child alive. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) OP Saran added, "Our focus is on rescuing the girl as soon as possible. Cameras have been installed, and oxygen is being provided. The NDRF team is working tirelessly to bring her out safely."

Teams from the NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration are leading the operation. Medical personnel and district authorities have been on-site since the incident, ensuring all safety protocols are followed. The area has been cordoned off to prevent any interruptions to the rescue efforts.