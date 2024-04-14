×

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 10:30 IST

Radhasoami Satsang Bhawan Demolition case: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing till October 10

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday adjourned till October 10 the hearing on a plea challenging a demolition proceeding against Radhasoami Satsang Bhawan at Dayalbagh in Agra and directed to maintain status quo on the land till then.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Allahabad High Court
Allahabad High Court (Image: PTI) | Image:self
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday adjourned till October 10 the hearing on a plea challenging a demolition proceeding against Radhasoami Satsang Bhawan at Dayalbagh in Agra and directed to maintain status quo on the land till then.

A single-judge bench of Justice Manish Kumar Nigam passed the order on the petition filed by Radhasoami Satsang Sabha challenging the action by the Agra administration.

When the matter was taken up before the court, the petition was opposed by the state counsel saying that the construction had been raised by encroaching the land.

However, the court said that arguments would be heard on the next date of hearing.

On September 24, a clash broke out between members of Satsang Sabha and police when a revenue team reached the disputed land to demolish the "illegal" construction. Several people were injured in the incident.

It is alleged that Radhasoami Satsang Sabha has illegally built the building on the "public land".

The bone of contention was the gates installed on public land connecting the city with villages near the Yamuna river.

On September 23, district authorities, accompanied by police, had reached the disputed land and parts of "illegal" constructions, including the gates, were demolished. However, the members of Radhasoami Satsang Sabha again erected the gates.

On September 24, around 200 members of the Satsang Sabha, including women and children, protested the action of the Agra administration and pelted stones to stop the demolition drive.

Later, an FIR was registered at New Agra police station against members of the Satsang Sabha for disrupting the demolition drive and encroaching upon government land. 

Published October 6th, 2023 at 10:30 IST

Whatsapp logo