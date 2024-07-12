sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:51 IST, July 12th 2024

Radical Sikh Preacher Amritpal’s Brother Harpreet Singh Held by Jalandhar Police in Drugs Case

Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet Singh has been apprehended by Jalandhar police in a drug case, a senior police official said on Friday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh(right) and his brother Harpreet Singh(left)
Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh(right) and his brother Harpreet Singh(left) | Image: X, PTI
