Published 13:51 IST, July 12th 2024
Radical Sikh Preacher Amritpal’s Brother Harpreet Singh Held by Jalandhar Police in Drugs Case
Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet Singh has been apprehended by Jalandhar police in a drug case, a senior police official said on Friday
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh(right) and his brother Harpreet Singh(left) | Image: X, PTI
- Listen to this article
