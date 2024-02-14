English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Ragging in Telangana: Seniors Trim MBBS Student's Hair, Moustache; MLC K Kavitha Demands Actions

Digital Desk
Ragging
An MBBS student was allegedly ragged by his seniors on Tuesday. (Representative image) | Image:PTI
Hyderabad: An incident of ragging has come to light at Ramagundam Medical College in Peddapalli district of Telangana. An MBBS student was allegedly ragged by his seniors on Tuesday. According to sources, the senior students allegedly trimmed his hair and moustache using a trimmer at the boys’ hostel in Sharadanagar.

After receiving the information, a police team reached the college and launched an investigation.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Telangana MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday expressed concerns over ragging. She urged the Telangana Legislative Council to take cognizance of this matter and initiate appropriate measures to address the issue of ragging in the college.

In her letter to the TLC chairman, she wrote, “It has come to my notice through various sources and complaints from concerned individuals that incidents of ragging have been on the rise n any within the premises of Ramagundam Medical College. Ragging, in form, is not only a violation of human rights but also poses serious risks to the mental and physical well-being of students. It creates an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, hindering the educational process and jeopardizing the future of our youth.”

She termed Ragging to be inhumane and a violation of human rights.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

