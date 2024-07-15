sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:38 IST, July 15th 2024

Raghuraj Pratap Singh's Father Put Under House Arrest to Ensure Peaceful Muharram: Police

Uday Pratap Singh, commonly called 'Raja Saheb', is the titular head of the formerly princely state of Bhadri. His son Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias 'Raja Bhaiya' is a 7-time MLA from Kunda assembly seat in Pratapgarh district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Raghuraj Pratap Singh & Uday Pratap Singh
Raghuraj Pratap Singh's Father Put Under House Arrest to Ensure Peaceful Muharram: Police | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
19:38 IST, July 15th 2024