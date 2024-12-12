sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:47 IST, December 12th 2024

Ragpicker Killed in Delhi's Paharganj, Accused Arrested

A 35-year-old ragpicker was found dead in the Paharganj area of central Delhi with a head injury, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ragpicker Killed in Delhi's Paharganj, Accused Arrested | Image: PTI

New Delhi: A 35-year-old ragpicker was found dead in the Paharganj area of central Delhi with a head injury, police said on Thursday.

According to them, CCTV footage revealed that he was attacked by another ragpicker on the head with a stone that led to his death.

A police official said the accused, 42-year-old Mohan, was arrested and he has confessed to the crime.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder, the official said. 

