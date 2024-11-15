Published 01:54 IST, November 16th 2024
'Rahul Does Not Understand ABC Of Constitution But...': BJP Chief JP Nadda
The Union minister claimed the Congress wants to give quotas meant for SCs, STs and OBCs to minorities in Telangana and Karnataka.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | Image: Facebook
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
01:54 IST, November 16th 2024