New Delhi: In a recent media interview, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has offered to lead the INDI Bloc if given the opportunity; the senior politician expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the opposition INDI Bloc, signaling her intent to take charge of the alliance. Reacting to Mamata's offer, BJP has attacked the Opposition, highlighting an internal ‘power struggle’.

‘Rahul Gandhi a Political Failure’: BJP After Mamata Offers to Lead INDI

On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's reported statement 'willing to lead INDIA alliance', BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari says, "No leader of the INDI alliance believes in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra. The INDI alliance believes that Rahul Gandhi is a political failure... Sometimes Akhilesh Yadav says he is the leader, sometimes Mamata Banerjee says she is the leader, sometimes Stalin says he is the leader and everyone says in one voice that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra are not the leader. We do not call Rahul Gandhi a childish person, the INDI alliance calls Rahul Gandhi a childish person."

‘Power Struggle Between People Who…’: Tarun Chugh

On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's reported statement 'willing to lead INDIA alliance', BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh says, “This is a power struggle between people who do not match with each other. The alliance and Congress have completely succumbed under the weight of Rahul Gandhi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are nothing more than a liability. The sole purpose of the INDI block is to ensure political placement and protect a corrupt clan.”

Mamata Offers to Lead INDI, Ready to Handle Dual Responsibility

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said she could manage the dual responsibility of running the opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.

"I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," she said in an interview on Friday.

Asked why she is not taking the charge of the bloc, given her credentials as a strong anti-BJP force, Banerjee said, "If given the opportunity I would ensure its smooth functioning." "I don't want to go outside West Bengal, but I can run it from here," she said.

The INDIA bloc, formed to counter the BJP, comprises over two dozen opposition parties. However, internal differences and a lack of coordination have drawn criticism from various quarters. Her remarks come days after her party MP Kalyan Banerjee called on the Congress and other INDIA bloc allies to set aside their egos and recognise Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the opposition alliance.