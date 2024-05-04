Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat on Friday, declared assets of over ₹ 20 crore in his papers. Rahul Gandhi has declared movable assets to the tune of ₹ 9,24,59,264, including shares worth ₹ 3,81,33,572, a bank balance of ₹ 26,25,157 and gold bonds of ₹ 15,21,740.

The former Congress president has declared immovable assets with a current market price of ₹ 11,15,02,598. These include self-acquired immovable assets currently worth ₹ 9,04,89,000 and ₹ 2,10,13,598 worth of inherited assets.

Rahul Gandhi has claimed that he has ₹ 55,000 cash in hand and a liability of ₹ 49,79,184.

His annual income in the last financial year (2022-23) was ₹ 1,02,78,680, as per the nomination papers.

According to his nomination papers, Rahul Gandhi holds an MPhil degree from Trinity College, University of Cambridge. He also has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rollins College, Florida.

The Congress leader has mentioned that he was convicted in a case of "alleged defamatory statement made against so called Modi samaj" by the court of a chief judicial magistrate in March of 2023.

As per the information provided in the affidavit, Rahul Gandhi was awarded two years of imprisonment and the same was suspended by an order of the Supreme Court.

Rahul Gandhi has also filed an appeal against the conviction before the court of the principal district and sessions judge of Surat.

The Congress leader has not mentioned any other criminal case against him in the affidavit.

