Published 06:52 IST, December 20th 2024
NDA vs INDI After Rahul Gandhi Assaults 2 BJP MPs, Protests Planned | LIVE
BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured during a showdown between the BJP and Congress in the Parliament and blamed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stating that he pushed him.
Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..."
08:54 IST, December 20th 2024
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma reached hospital to meet injured in Jaipur fire incident
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached SMS Hospital to meet the injured in the Jaipur fire and take stock of the situation.
08:35 IST, December 20th 2024
Sitharaman applauds Mumbai airport customs for seizing smuggled gold worth Rs 1.48 Crore
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the customs officials of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport for their vigilance and successful seizure of over 2 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 1.48 crore.
In a social media post, the minister wrote, "Appreciate @mumbaicus3 for showing diligence. Well done," acknowledging the team's efforts.
The Customs Department at the Mumbai airport intercepted two cases of gold smuggling during December 18-19, 2024. The officials confiscated a total of 2.073 kg of 24-karat gold, which had been smuggled in innovative ways.
08:32 IST, December 20th 2024
Indian Coast Guard rescues fisherman injured at sea
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) safely rescued an injured fisherman from a boat about 110 km from the Pipavav coast in Gujarat.
According to the Coast Guard, the fisherman sustained severe injury to his lower abdomen while fishing.
He was given initial treatment by the ICG medical team and was safely transported back to Pipavav Harbour. There, he was handed over to the boat owner in stable condition for further medical management.
08:02 IST, December 20th 2024
Telangana: Former Minister K T Rama Rao accuses Congress govt of political vendetta over Formula E case
Responding to the corruption allegations levelled against him in connection with the Formula E racing event, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) issued a strong statement. He accused the Congress-led state government of filing baseless and politically motivated cases to divert public attention from its administrative failures, KTR said in a press release.
"We are not just leaders but sons of a movement," said KTR.
08:00 IST, December 20th 2024
Truck carrying chemical hits other vehicles, catches fire on Jaipur-Ajmer highway: Police
A truck collided with other trucks and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday morning, police said.
Some people sustained burn injuries in the incident, they added.
According to preliminary information, the truck that hit the other vehicles was loaded with a chemical.
"The fire has engulfed several trucks. The number of trucks involved in the incident is not clear. Some people with burn injuries have been rushed to hospitals in ambulances," Station House Officer (SHO), Bhankrota, Manish Gupta told PTI.
He said the incident occurred in front of a petrol pump.
07:39 IST, December 20th 2024
Assam CM Sarma demands apology from Rahul Gandhi for his alleged misconduct towards woman MP
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asked Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to apologise to BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak following his alleged misconduct towards the Nagaland woman MP.
"For his behaviour towards the Nagaland MP, the people of North East are hurt and angry with Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi must apologise to her...," the Assam Chief Minister said.
"Rahul Gandhi's actions in Parliament today - hurting two senior MPs and shouting at one of our sisters from Nagaland, an Hon'ble MP - are very disturbing. He must issue an apology," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
07:37 IST, December 20th 2024
Delhi: Rape case accused nabbed from Gujarat after chase of 1500 kms
Delhi Crime branch team arrested a 25-year-old man involved in a rape case in Badli, Delhi after an extensive 1500 km chase to Surat in Gujarat. The accused had been absconding since the registration of the case, Delhi police said on Thursday.
A process of proclamation was also initiated against the accused in the present case. The accused was apprehended by the NR-I Crime Branch from Surat, Gujarat, after an extensive 1500 km chase.
"The complainant, an employee in Bagwan Pura, had been befriended by the accused while working together. Under the pretext of trust, he administered an intoxicating substance and committed sexual assault while capturing explicit photos and videos. He used these recordings to blackmail the victim, coercing her into further physical relations. The victim courageously reported the matter, leading to the registration of the case at PS SP Badli," Delhi police said.
07:35 IST, December 20th 2024
Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path
06:52 IST, December 20th 2024
BJYM holds anti-Congress protests in Jammu
In a counterattack on the Congress for raising objections to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday evening staged protests against the party and burned an effigy of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of insulting Ambedkar.
06:50 IST, December 20th 2024
Death toll in Mumbai boat accident rises to 14: BMC
06:49 IST, December 20th 2024
Layer of fog engulfs the national capital as coldwave grips the city
Updated 08:54 IST, December 20th 2024