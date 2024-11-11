sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Rahul Gandhi Gives a Miss to Justice Sanjiv Khanna's Swearing-In Ceremony

Published 13:45 IST, November 11th 2024

Rahul Gandhi Gives a Miss to Justice Sanjiv Khanna's Swearing-In Ceremony

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress' Rahul Gandhi remained absent from the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sanjiv Khanna Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi remains absent from Justice Khanna's oath ceremony | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:28 IST, November 11th 2024