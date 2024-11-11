Published 13:45 IST, November 11th 2024
Rahul Gandhi Gives a Miss to Justice Sanjiv Khanna's Swearing-In Ceremony
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress' Rahul Gandhi remained absent from the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Sanjiv Khanna.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi remains absent from Justice Khanna's oath ceremony | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:28 IST, November 11th 2024