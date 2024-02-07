Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 20:20 IST

Rahul Gandhi Greeted With Chants of 'Modi Modi' at Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar

The Wayanad MP faced a major embarrassment as he was greeted with the chants of ‘Modi Modi’, while he was exiting a temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar.

Nishtha Narayan
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Deoghar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Jharkhand on February 2. Gandhi on Saturday, visited the Temple Baba Baidyanathji, a jyotirlinga in Deoghar on his second day since the yatra entered Jharkhand. 

The Wayanad MP faced a major embarrassment as he was greeted with the chants of ‘Modi Modi’ and Jai Shree Ram’, while exiting the temple after the darshan. 

In the alleged dramatic video, Rahul Gandhi and his group could be seen navigating through the crowd and going out of the exit door. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand 

Congressman Rahul Gandhi made a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began its second day in Jharkhand, stating, “Narendra Modi is Adani's capital.”

Speaking to a gathering in the Godda district, Gandhi stated, "In India, people quickly grasp the meaning of the name 'Adani' when it is mentioned. The capital of his is Narendra Modi."

Gandhi said, "We brought the Land Tribunal Bill," highlighting the Land Tribunal Bill that the Congress had introduced.

The Land Tribunal Bill was canceled by Prime Minister Modi." "Everyone is experiencing injustice. Adani deserves justice. And the rest of the people are being treated unfairly," he continued.
 


Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ Entered Jharkhand on February 2

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Jharkhand on Friday afternoon

The Yatra entered the state through Pakur district at 2.45 pm from West Bengal

The Yatra reached Jharkhand on a day when the state got a new chief minister.

JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren took oath as the Jharkhand chief minister on Friday.

The Yatra will be held in two phases, covering 804 km in 13 districts over eight days, said Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha. 

He added that  Gandhi would stay in Jharkhand for six days in the first phase and two days in the second one.

The date for the second phase of the Yatra is yet to be decided, he added. 
 

 

 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:10 IST

