Updated February 14th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Congress Cancels Yatra In Jharkhand As Rahul Gandhi Heads To Delhi For Farmers Protest

As the farmers began agitation, Rahul Gandhi promised that if the INDI alliance comes to power, it will provide legal guarantees to Minimum Support Price

Apoorva Shukla
Rahul gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ranchi: The second leg of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra helmed by Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand has been cancelled. The second phase of yatra was scheduled to commence today, February 14, however, it has been cancelled as Rahul Gandhi is heading to New Delhi to take part in the Farmers’ protest. 

The first leg of Gandhi's yatra in Jharkhand took place in the first week of February. It had entered Jharkhand from West Bengal on February 2 and entered Odisha on February 6. Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to stay in Jharkhand for two days in the second leg, before entering Bihar on February 15.

"As per the decision taken on Tuesday late night, all programmes under Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra have been cancelled in Jharkhand," Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti said. 

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur earlier said that Rahul Gandhi had to leave for Delhi for a "special purpose". Sources in the Congress party suggested that Gandhi is heading to Delhi to take part in the farmers agitation. Farm Unions announced Delhi Chalo march beginning February 13, demanding a law on a minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

Jairam Ramesh To Take Over From Gandhi 

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to interact with MGNREGA workers in Ranka on Wednesday, as he heads for Delhi senior party leader Jairam Ramesh will conduct the meetings. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur, Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, NSUI in-charge Kanhiya Kumar and other senior Congress leaders will now participate in the scheduled interaction with MGNREGA workers in Ranka on Wednesday. 

Rahul Gandhi Promises MSP guarantee 

As the farmers began agitation, Rahul Gandhi promised that if the INDI alliance comes to power, it will provide legal guarantees to Minimum Support Price. He also indicated that implementing suggestions of the Swaminathan Committee could be included in the poll manifesto.

"Swaminathan ji has clearly said in his report that farmers should get the legal right to MSP. But the BJP government has not been doing this. If the INDIA alliance comes to power at the Centre, our government will provide legal guarantees to MSP for farmers," Gandhi said while addressing a gathering in Chhattisgarh. 

(With PTI Inputs) 

 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

