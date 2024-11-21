sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Rahul's Hollow Demand Against Adani Puts Revanth in Fix, Exposes His Hypocrisy

Published 20:33 IST, November 21st 2024

Rahul's Hollow Demand Against Adani Puts Revanth in Fix, Exposes His Hypocrisy

Now, with Rahul Gandhi's demand to arrest Adani, his hypocrisy—and that of the Congress party—has come under intense scrutiny.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rahul's Hollow Demand Against Adani Puts Revanth in Fix
Rahul's Hollow Demand Against Adani Puts Revanth in Fix | Image: Republic Digital
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:12 IST, November 21st 2024

Rahul Gandhi Maharashtra Congress SEBI