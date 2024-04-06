×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

Rahul Gandhi Is Best Finisher Of Indian Politics, Like Dhoni In Cricket: Rajnath Singh

Union minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying that like Mahendra Singh Dhoni in cricket, the Congress leader was the "best finisher" of Indian politics.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rahul Gandhi Is Best Finisher Of Indian Politics, Like Dhoni In Cricket: Rajnath Singh
Rahul Gandhi Is Best Finisher Of Indian Politics, Like Dhoni In Cricket: Rajnath Singh | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Bhopal: Union minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying that like Mahendra Singh Dhoni in cricket, the Congress leader was the "best finisher" of Indian politics.

Speaking at an election campaign rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, the senior BJP leader also alleged that Congress has an "unbreakable" relationship with corruption.

Congress once dominated Indian politics, but now it has a government only in two or three small states, he said.

"I sometimes wonder why this is happening, and I reach this conclusion. Who is the best finisher in cricket? (After people replied) Dhoni. If anyone asks me who is the best finisher in Indian politics, I will say it is Rahul Gandhi. This is the reason several leaders have left Congress," the senior BJP leader said.

At an earlier rally, Singh had taken a jibe at Gandhi saying he had vowed not to stop until he "finished" the Grand Old Party.

Congress and corruption were inextricably linked, Singh said, adding that most Congress governments faced corruption allegations, but no such allegations were made against any minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The Congress' relationship with corruption can be described by the song "Tu Chal Mein Aai" (I will follow you) in the Salman Khan- starrer "Maine Pyar Kiya," the minister said.

Singh also batted for 'one-nation, one-election, claiming that it will save time and resources.

Contrary to what Congress has been saying, simultaneous elections will strengthen Indian democracy, he said, adding that elections should be held twice in five years -- once for local bodies, followed by those for assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

Some big financial firms are predicting that India will be in the top three economies of the world by the start of 2027, and the Modi government has already put the country in the top five from the 11th spot ten years ago, the defence minister said.

India will be a superpower by 2045, Singh added.

When in power, Congress made several promises, and had they been fulfilled even partially, India would have become a powerful country long ago, he said.

The BJP, on the other hand, fulfilled all its promises in ten years, Singh said.

"See all our manifestoes, and (one will find) we did what we said. We have been saying since 1984 that we will construct a Ram temple (in Ayodhya)....The opposition was asking for a date. Now consecration (of the idol) has taken place," he said while also citing the abrogation of Article 370 and ban on triple talaq as examples of the party doing what it promised.

"We are standing with all the sisters and mothers irrespective of their religion. If the dignity and existence of sisters and mothers is at stake, the BJP will stand with them, no matter whether our government stays or not," he said.

Politics should not be done for appeasement, and the BJP is doing politics for building the nation, Singh said.

While citing terror activities during the UPA rule, the defence minister averred that India wants good relations with Pakistan.

"We want to maintain good relations with the neighbouring countries, because (former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say that one can change one's friends but not the neighbours. We follow this (dictum). But if anyone tries to promote terrorism in our country, we will give a befitting reply," he said.

If provoked, India is no longer a weak country and can even take action by going across the border if necessary, Singh said, adding that the country has already demonstrated this in the last ten years. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 19:49 IST

