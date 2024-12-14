Constitution Document Of Modern India: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Calling the Constitution "document of modern India," Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Constitution could never have been written without ancient India and ideas.

Speaking during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, the LoP said that the Constitution contains a set of ideas from one philosophy of our nation.

"In my last few speeches, I spoke about the concept of Abay Mudra. The concept of fearlessness, truth and nonviolence and I showed the House images of different religions displaying the Abay Mudra. People call it the longest written Constitution in the world but the Constitution contains a set of ideas from one philosophy of our nation. When we look at the Constitution and we open the Constitution we hear the voices and ideas of Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru. But where do these ideas come from? These ideas came from old profound, traditions in this country. Those ideas came from Shiva, Guru Nanak, Buddha, Kabir, and Mahaavir. When we speak of the Constitution and we show the Constitution of course it is the document of modern India. but it could never have been written without ancient India, and its ideas," Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.

He further attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said that this is what the Congress is fighting.

"I want to start my speech by quoting what the Supreme Leader, not of the BJP but of the modern interpretation of the ideas of the RSS has to say about the Constitution of India and about how he thinks India should be run - “The worst thing about the Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian about it. Manusmriti is that scripture which is most worshippable after Vedas for our Hindu nation and from which our ancient times have become the basis for our culture, customs, thought and practice. This book, for centuries, has codified the spiritual and divine march of our nation. Today, Manusmiriti is law.”

These are the words of Savarkar...Savarkar has clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about our Constitution. He has clearly stated that the book India is run by should be superseded by this book. This is what the fight is about," he added.

Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP MPs and said that when they defend the Constitution they are defaming Savarkar.

"I want to ask you (ruling side), do you stand by your leader's words? Do you support your leader's words? Because when you speak in Parliament about protecting the Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar, you are abusing Savarkar, you are defaming Savarkar," he said.

Mentioning his visit to Hathras on December 12 and meeting the family of the 2020 Hathras crime victim, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the whole family still lives in fear.

"Four years back one girl was gang raped. Three days back I went there and met the family but the person who gang-raped the girl was roaming all around freely and the family of victim could not move freely. It is written in Manusmriti but it is not written in Constitution. INDIA bloc people will do the relocation of that family if you (BJP) will not do that," he said.