Published 14:34 IST, November 18th 2024
Rahul Gandhi Mocks BJP's 'Ek Hai to Safe Hai' Slogan, Party Hits Out
In a post on X, BJP's Amit Malviya said, "On 10th Nov 2024, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy publicly acknowledged accepting money from the Adani Group."
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi Mocks BJP's 'Ek Hai to Safe Hai' Slogan, Party Hits Out | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:34 IST, November 18th 2024