Published 14:34 IST, November 18th 2024

Rahul Gandhi Mocks BJP's 'Ek Hai to Safe Hai' Slogan, Party Hits Out

In a post on X, BJP's Amit Malviya said, "On 10th Nov 2024, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy publicly acknowledged accepting money from the Adani Group."

Amit Malviya and Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Mocks BJP's 'Ek Hai to Safe Hai' Slogan, Party Hits Out | Image: X
14:34 IST, November 18th 2024