×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Rahul Gandhi Ran Away From Amethi, But Even Wayanad Going To Be Tough: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday charged former Congress president Rahul Gandhi with having "run away from Amethi", Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh after his defeat at the hands of Union minister Smriti Irani.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rahul Gandhi Ran Away From Amethi, But Even Wayanad Going To Be Tough: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Rahul Gandhi Ran Away From Amethi, But Even Wayanad Going To Be Tough: Ravi Shankar Prasad | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Patna: Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday charged former Congress president Rahul Gandhi with having "run away from Amethi", Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh after his defeat at the hands of Union minister Smriti Irani.

Gandhi lost to Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Amethi constituency.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference here, Prasad also alleged that Gandhi has shifted base to Wayanad "because of heavy concentration of Muslims and Christians" in the Kerala constituency, but claimed, "he is in for a tough fight there too".

"Why has Rahul Gandhi run away from Amethi? He has won from there. Earlier, the seat had been represented by his father and late uncle Sanjay Gandhi. He should have had the courage to enter the fight", said the BJP leader.

Advertisement

Notably, while the BJP has announced that Irani will be seeking re-election from Amethi, the Congress is yet to declare its candidate for the seat, fuelling speculations that Gandhi might be reluctant this time, having tasted defeat in the 2019 general elections.

Prasad added, "You know why Rahul Gandhi chose Wayanad? It is because there is a heavy concentration of Muslims and Christians..... but there are surveys that suggest he is in for a tough fight this time".

Advertisement

Significantly, Gandhi is locked in a triangular fight in Wayanad where his principal rival is CPI's Annie Raja. However, the BJP, which is not yet a major force in the southern province, has tried to queer the pitch by fielding state unit chief K Surendran from the hotly contested seat.

Interestingly, Irani is likely to be in Wayanad on Thursday to accompany Surendran for filing of nomination papers. Gandhi filed his nomination papers on Wednesday after a spectacular roadshow.

Advertisement

Prasad, who takes pride in having been "the counsel for Ram Lala (deity)" in the Ayodhya title suit, also alleged that while the BJP respected "Sanatan culture", Congress leaders like Gandhi turned down the invitation for "pran pratishtha" because of "vote bank considerations".

The former Union minister, who is also the local MP, and seeking re-election from Patna Sahib, added "Tomorrow, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jamui to address his first election meeting in Bihar, he will tell the people what his government has achieved in the last 10 years and what he proposes to do in future".

Advertisement

"On the other hand, the INDIA alliance has nothing to offer to the people, so it keeps whining about so-called threats to democracy, free press, judiciary and the Election Commission", said Prasad. 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti

NC Vs PDP in Kashmir

2 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar Targets Nehru

3 minutes ago
Startups

Startup investment trends

4 minutes ago
Shivpal Yadav's Son Aditya Yadav is likely to be fielded from Budaun Lok Sabha seat

Suspense Over Budaun Seat

5 minutes ago
Justin Langer asked Indian bowler to get Virat Kohli OUT

Bowler keeps his promise

13 minutes ago
Taapsse Pannu's Wedding

Taapsse's Wedding Video

14 minutes ago
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Snapped In City

16 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah talks to Sachin Tendulkar in MI practice

Bumrah USED BADLY by MI

25 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah NC Party

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

26 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex end flat

26 minutes ago
Saijd Nadiadwala

Sajid At Outside Office

29 minutes ago
Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede Case

32 minutes ago
Kerala Fifty Fifty Lottery Wednesday Result

Kerala Lottery Result

33 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor Bentley Car

Ranbir In ₹8 Crore Car

34 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Drives Bentley

35 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi Ran Away From Amethi, But Even Wayanad Going To Be Tough: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rahul Gandhi

36 minutes ago
Scientists Find Gigantic Ocean Buried 700 Km Below Earth's Surface

Gigantic Ocean

37 minutes ago
Boxer Vijender Singh joined BJP in presence of party's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde

Vijendra Singh Joins BJP

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News5 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo