Published 17:11 IST, November 22nd 2024
Rahul Gandhi Refuses To Wear Garland Offered By Dalit Congress Leader, Alleges BJP | Watch
BJP has hit out at Rahul Gandhi for allegedly refusing to wear a garland offered to him by a dalit leader of the Congress party in Rajasthan.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Rahul Gandhi refuses to wear garland offered to him by a Dalit leader of the Congress party. | Image: Republic Media Network
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:46 IST, November 22nd 2024