Advertisement

Sambhal: Expelled Indian National Congress (INC) leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a scathing attack. In response to a question on being expelled from the Congress for six years and the fate of the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Acharya Krishnam said today, "Congress ki barbaadi ke liye sirf ek vyakti zimmedaar hai jinka naam hai hai Rahul Gandhi. Jab tak Rahul Gandhi Congress mein hai, tab tak iss Congress ko koi nahin bacha sakta…" (The person responsible for the destruction of Congress is Rahul Gandhi. Till the time Rahul Gandhi is in Congress, no one can save the party.)

The Acharya was speaking at Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. In February 2024, Acharya Pramod Krishnam was expelled from the Congress party following a request from the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), after his frequent rants against the party. The leader often also speaks in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who belongs to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisement

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) had said during his expulsion there were several complaints against Pramod Krishnam for "indiscipline" and "repeated statements against the party".

Acharya Pramod Krishnam's reaction to Congress expulsion

Pramod Krishnam's first reaction after being expelled from the Congress was posted on his X handle in Hindi, tagging Rahul Gandhi, “There can be no 'compromise' as far as Ram and ”Rashtra" (nation) is concerned". In a press conference from Shri Kalki Dham in Sambhal later, Acharya Pramod Krishnam had reacted to his expulsion, comparing it to Lord Ram's exile of 14 years.

#WATCH | Sambhal, UP: On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "...The only person responsible for the destruction of the Congress Party is Rahul Gandhi and till the time he is in the party, no one can save the Congress..." pic.twitter.com/Iqbur6mI3o — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

“The Congress party has released a letter saying Pramod Krishnan has been removed from Congress for six years. I am grateful to the Congress party. (But) is going to Ayodhya, praising Lord Ram against party activities? Is meeting (PM) Modi ji against party activities? Is talking about Sanatan Dharma against party activities? Lord Ram had been exiled for 14 years. Why is a Ram Bhakt being exiled for six years? They should make it 14,” said Krishnam.

‘Would never leave the Congress, keep my promise to Rajiv Gandhi’: Pramod Krishnam

However, Krishnam had said in response that he would keep his promise to the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi that he would never leave the Congress, in spite of repeated insults from the party.

“I have been a part of the Congress for a long time now. I told (late Prime Minister) Rajiv Gandhi ji that I would never leave Congress, and I (have) kept my promise. I had promised Rajiv ji when he became the PM that I will be with the Congress until my last breath,” said Acharya.



“They (Congress) insulted me so many times and I used to question myself. But I had to keep my promise to Rajiv Gandhi ji,” he revealed.



“There were lots of decisions by the Congress party that I was not in support of. The Congress should not have supported the DMK minister's statement on wiping out Sanatan Dharma,” he said, referring to the remark on Sanatan Dharma by Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK Minister in Tamil Nadu.



Krishnam had also expressed his opinion that the Congress should have supported the repealing of Article 370 and Triple Talaq by the PM Modi government.

Advertisement

The Congress leader had also attended the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22 this year in the presence of PM Modi. He had severly criticised the Opposition leaders' decision to give the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony a miss despite receiving a formal invitation.