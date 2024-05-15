‘Rahul Baba Should Explain to the Country, Should We Respect Pakistan?’ Asks Amit Shah

Advertisement

New Delhi: The situation remains tense in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as the total strike against high prices of wheat flour, inflated electricity bills and rising taxes goes up. The protests organised by the Awami Action Committee (AAC) began on May 10 and led to a crackdown by security forces using tear gas shelling.While speaking to news agency ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence in recapturing the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) area. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stated that there is “mismangement” in PoK. “There is mismanagement there, it is their subject, but Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is ours because the entire Kashmir has merged with the Indian Union. How to take that right is India’s question,” Shah remarked.

Hitting out at Congress leaders’ remarks that “Pakistan has an atom bomb, so respecty them”, Amit Shah said ‘Will an Atomic power with a 130 crore population Bharat, be scared of someone and give up its right?”.

He further demanded an explanation from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his party leaders’ statements on PoK.

“Rahul Baba should explain to the country what are their alliance leaders saying, respect Pakistan? Give up PoK? We will never do that,” Amit Shah said.

Here are the Top 5 Points of Ongoing Protests in PoK:

1. Protests surge in PoK over inflation, rising taxes and lack of amenities. Hundreds of people took to the streets in different regions protesting against the government. The ACC called for demanding tax-free electricity from the Mangla Dam and subsidies on wheat flour.

2. As per reports, in Rawalkot, protesters urged to merge with India and even an Indian flag was also hoisted in the region. However, an official confirmation has yet to be received.

3. On Sunday, one cop was killed and 100 officials were injured in violence between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory.

4. In an attempt to disperse protesters, Pakistani rangers and the local police fired tear gas, pellets, and bullets in the air. Two protesters have died in the attack by the police.

5. On May 13, Pak PM will schedule a high-level meeting to discuss the ongoing situation in PoK. A day earlier, Shehbaz spoke to the prime minister of Pok and directed the Pakistan Muslim League-N office bearers in the region to engage with the action committee leaders to find a peaceful resolution.