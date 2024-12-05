Rahul Gandhi-Soros-OCCRP A Dangerous Triangle: BJP's Direct Offensive Against Opp

New Delhi: BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi , accusing him of being part of a "triangle" alongside billionaire George Soros and the news portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), allegedly working to destabilize India. He further called him the 'traitor of the highest order' while addressing a presser.

"We are going to talk about this dangerous triangle which is trying to destabilise India. In this triangle, on one side it is George Soros from America, some agencies of America, another side of triangle is a big news portal named OCCRP...the last and the most important side of the triangle is Rahul Gandhi, 'traitor of the highest order'. I am not scared to say this word...I don't have any hesitation to call LoP Lok Sabha, a traitor"

Patra accused the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of betraying the country, claiming that he follows the directives of the OCCRP.

"OCCRP is a global media agency, crores of people read what they publish...Open Society Foundation is a big funder of this agency...it is George Soros's foundation...such agencies work for the interest of the people who fund them...LoP Rahul Gandhi betraying the whole country...OCCRP dictates and Rahul Gandhi follows," he added.

Patra alleged Rahul Gandhi and US billionaire George Soros of sharing a common goal of destabilizing India.