English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Rahul Gandhi Stokes Controversy by Calling Youths of UP ‘Drunkards’

“In Varanasi, I observed some youths inebriated, lying on the streets, and dancing at night. The future of UP (youth) is intoxicated," Rahul Gandhi remarked.

Isha Bhandari
Rahul Gandhi Stokes Controversy by Calling Youths of Uttar Pradesh ‘Drunkards’
Rahul Gandhi Stokes Controversy by Calling Youths of Uttar Pradesh ‘Drunkards’ | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Varanasi on Tuesday have ignited a firestorm of controversy, as he accused the youth of Uttar Pradesh of being “directionless.”

“In Varanasi, I observed some youths inebriated, lying on the streets, and dancing at night. The future of UP (youth) is intoxicated," Gandhi remarked.

Advertisement

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, started on January 14 from Thoubal in Manipur and will end on March 20 in Mumbai.

 Watch Rahul Gandhi calling youths of Kashi drunkards

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024. Moreover, Black flags were reportedly shown during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Raebareli.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed two people at a terrace of a building waving black flags as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed by amid sounds of sirens.

Advertisement

In the latest, a special court in Sultanpur on Tuesday granted bail to Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case dating back to 2018. 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

18 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

19 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

19 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

19 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

19 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

19 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

19 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

20 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mangalagiri MLA Rejoins YSRCP, Leaves Congress After a Month

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  2. RBI February bulletin predicts inflation to cool down in coming months

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  3. MamataVsManush: Press Unions Demand Release of R Bangla Reporter

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. First Neuralink user can control computer mouse with brain: Elon Musk

    Tech 22 minutes ago

  5. Rishabh Pant update: Here's what he will do and not do in IPL 2024

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo