Published 13:51 IST, July 18th 2024

Raid Turns Tragic: Constable killed, SI injured in UP

In Aligarh, a police constable was killed, and a sub-inspector injured when the service weapon of an inspector accidentally discharged during a raid.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
While Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kumar was attempting to unlock the weapon, it suddenly discharged.
While Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kumar was attempting to unlock the weapon, it suddenly discharged. | Image: ANI/ Representational
13:51 IST, July 18th 2024