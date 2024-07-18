Published 13:51 IST, July 18th 2024
Raid Turns Tragic: Constable killed, SI injured in UP
In Aligarh, a police constable was killed, and a sub-inspector injured when the service weapon of an inspector accidentally discharged during a raid.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
While Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kumar was attempting to unlock the weapon, it suddenly discharged. | Image: ANI/ Representational
