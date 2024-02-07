Advertisement

New Delhi: As cold wave continues to prevail in Delhi and the rest of North India, several Delhi-bound trains have been delayed on Sunday. Stranded passengers were seen waiting for their trains at New Delhi Railway Station.

The trains that have been delayed include:

Lucknow Mail

Grandtrunk Express

Shram Shakti Express

#WATCH | Delhi: Trains delayed at the New Delhi Railway Station due to bad weather.



(Visuals shot at 6:10 am) pic.twitter.com/e5C0QgQUQj — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

Trains that were running late on Saturday included Prayagraj-Delhi Express, Humsafar Express and Punjab Mail, among others.

Travellers are advised to stay updated on local weather forecasts: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Sunday said, “Very dense fog conditions are reported over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar dense fog over Tripura at 0530 hrs IST of 28.01.2024. Visibilities reported are: Varanasi (Babatpur) and Purnea 25 m each, Bahraich, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur and Kailashahar 50 m each.”

“Several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and north Rajasthani can expect temperatures in the range of 6-8 degrees Celsius,” IMD’s latest Weather Bulletin noted.

According to IMD, residents and travellers are advised to stay updated on local weather forecasts and take necessary precautions, especially in regions under the influence of the approaching Western Disturbances.