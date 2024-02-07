Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

Rail Travel ALERT: Bad Weather Delays Several Delhi-bound Trains | DETAILS Inside

As cold wave continues to prevail in Delhi and the rest of North India, several Delhi-bound trains have been delayed on Sunday

Srinwanti Das
Indian Railways Train Delay Update
Indian Railways Train Delay Update | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As cold wave continues to prevail in Delhi and the rest of North India, several Delhi-bound trains have been delayed on Sunday. Stranded passengers were seen waiting for their trains at New Delhi Railway Station.

The trains that have been delayed include:

Advertisement
  • Lucknow Mail
  • Grandtrunk Express
  • Shram Shakti Express

Trains that were running late on Saturday included Prayagraj-Delhi Express, Humsafar Express and Punjab Mail, among others.

Travellers are advised to stay updated on local weather forecasts: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Sunday said, “Very dense fog conditions are reported over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar dense fog  over Tripura at 0530 hrs IST of 28.01.2024. Visibilities reported are: Varanasi (Babatpur) and Purnea 25 m each, Bahraich, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur and Kailashahar 50 m each.”

“Several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and north Rajasthani can expect temperatures in the range of 6-8 degrees Celsius,” IMD’s latest Weather Bulletin noted.

Advertisement

According to IMD, residents and travellers are advised to stay updated on local weather forecasts and take necessary precautions, especially in regions under the influence of the approaching Western Disturbances.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aiden Markram takes astonishing flying catch in SA20, stunning everyone

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Ukrainian Model Steps Down As Miss Japan After Her Affair Gets Exposed

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  3. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Mega Showdown Over Central Funds, BJP Stages Counter Protest

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. SoftBank to report first net profit in last five quarters

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement