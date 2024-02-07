Updated January 28th, 2024 at 07:32 IST
Rail Travel ALERT: Bad Weather Delays Several Delhi-bound Trains | DETAILS Inside
As cold wave continues to prevail in Delhi and the rest of North India, several Delhi-bound trains have been delayed on Sunday
New Delhi: As cold wave continues to prevail in Delhi and the rest of North India, several Delhi-bound trains have been delayed on Sunday. Stranded passengers were seen waiting for their trains at New Delhi Railway Station.
The trains that have been delayed include:
- Lucknow Mail
- Grandtrunk Express
- Shram Shakti Express
Trains that were running late on Saturday included Prayagraj-Delhi Express, Humsafar Express and Punjab Mail, among others.
Travellers are advised to stay updated on local weather forecasts: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Sunday said, “Very dense fog conditions are reported over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar dense fog over Tripura at 0530 hrs IST of 28.01.2024. Visibilities reported are: Varanasi (Babatpur) and Purnea 25 m each, Bahraich, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur and Kailashahar 50 m each.”
“Several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and north Rajasthani can expect temperatures in the range of 6-8 degrees Celsius,” IMD’s latest Weather Bulletin noted.
According to IMD, residents and travellers are advised to stay updated on local weather forecasts and take necessary precautions, especially in regions under the influence of the approaching Western Disturbances.
Published January 28th, 2024 at 07:32 IST
