Updated March 20th, 2024 at 20:56 IST
Railway Responds After Video Of Chetak Express Crowded AC Coach Goes Viral
Nilisha Mantri shares a photo of an overcrowded AC coach on the Chetak Express from Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Udaipur. Railways responds
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The overcrowding issue in Indian trains remained a permanent concern, with stories of passengers even resorting to travelling in toilets due to packed coaches.
A photo shared by Nilisha Mantri recently grabbed attention on social media, revealing the shocking conditions inside an air-conditioned train coach.
Advertisement
Despite purchasing a 3-tier AC ticket for the journey on the Chetak Express between Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Udaipur, Nilisha found herself in a crowded general compartment that resembled a third-tier AC coach.
She took a photo and shared on X (formerly twitter) to showcase this problem and shared the post with the caption, “This is the condition of 3rd tier AC in chetak express 20473 @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw railways have become a joke why we are even paying for AC if we have to suffer like general class?? @narendramodi no place to even sit properly even after paying”
Advertisement
See the post:
In response to the viral post, Indian Railways responds and requested woman's PNR\UTS number and mobile number to address the complaint.
Advertisement
Published March 20th, 2024 at 20:56 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.