New Delhi: The overcrowding issue in Indian trains remained a permanent concern, with stories of passengers even resorting to travelling in toilets due to packed coaches.

A photo shared by Nilisha Mantri recently grabbed attention on social media, revealing the shocking conditions inside an air-conditioned train coach.

Despite purchasing a 3-tier AC ticket for the journey on the Chetak Express between Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Udaipur, Nilisha found herself in a crowded general compartment that resembled a third-tier AC coach.

She took a photo and shared on X (formerly twitter) to showcase this problem and shared the post with the caption, “This is the condition of 3rd tier AC in chetak express 20473 @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw railways have become a joke why we are even paying for AC if we have to suffer like general class?? @narendramodi no place to even sit properly even after paying”

See the post:

In response to the viral post, Indian Railways responds and requested woman's PNR\UTS number and mobile number to address the complaint.