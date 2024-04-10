×

Updated February 28th, 2022 at 20:32 IST

Railway to provide water cans in NMR trains

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) Water cans will be provided in the compartments of the trains running between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam (ooty), the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, the Southern Railway informed the Madras High Court on Monday.

When the batch of PIL petitions seeking strict implementation of the ban on plastic products came up for further hearing today, Southern Railway counsel told the division bench of Justices V Bharathidasan and N Sathish Kumar that the decision was taken to dissuade passengers from carrying plastic bottles.

He also told the judges that plastic debris weighing over 2,300 kg were removed from the tracks.

The judges adjourned the matter till March 18 after directing the Railways to file a report on the same. PTI CORR SA SA

Published February 28th, 2022 at 20:32 IST

