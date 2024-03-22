×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Railway Workers Pushed Train Coach Amid Technical Snag In Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Video Goes Viral

A video has surfaced on social media showing railway ground staff members pushing the broken down train coach in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Railways workers push train in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, video viral
Railways workers push train in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, video viral | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Amethi/Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media showing railway ground staff members pushing the broken down train.   

Viral video is from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, where railway staff workers found themselves in an unexpected situation when a train engine broke down mid way. 

The viral video shared on social media platform Instagram by @patialapolitics, showcases the resilience of railway personnel as they involved in the task of manually pushing the train.

The video comes with a caption says, “Railway Staffers made to push train coach after snag in Amethi.”

The train engine experienced a technical glitch, forcing it to a standstill. Understanding the need of the hour the railways foremen took charge in their hands and pushed the train manually in order to clear the railway crossing line.

Following the viral video, railway authorities have initiating a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident of ‘railways workers push train’. 

According to railways officials, measures are being taken to know the root cause of the technical snag and to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The incident shows the daily challenges faced by railway personnel and ground staff members to maintenance infrastructure and run large rail network.

 

 

 


 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Viral

