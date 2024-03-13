Advertisement

Delhi: Northern Railways has announced the launch of multiple special trains to handle the rush of passengers due to the increased demand for train tickets during the Holi festival. With this initiative, people who want to spend the event with their loved ones can travel more easily and the joy of the occasion won't be dampened by a lack of transportation.

Northern Railways Initiative

Northern Railways is introducing special trains to important destinations in order to ensure that passengers can get there comfortably and safely throughout the Holi season, since they are aware of the challenges passengers encounter in getting train tickets. Train 04066/04065 is one of the special services that will run on certain dates in February and March between Anand Vihar and Patna Junction. In order to meet the increasing demand for travel between these important destinations during the holiday season, this service was created.

Special Trains List

Train Timetable For Holi 2024

Almost every region of India celebrates Holi, which is regarded as one of the most important and joyous occasions of the year. It is also known as the "festival of love" because on this day, people come together to let go of whatever grudges and negative emotions they may have for one another. The goals of this event will undoubtedly be furthered by Northern Railways' actions.