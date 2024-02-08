Advertisement

Indian Railways: Ministry of Railways on Tuesday released a video showcasing the distinctive characteristics of the Amrit Bharat Train. PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Amrit Bharat Express on December 30, which is referred to as the sleeper variant of the fast Vande Bharat trains. The Amrit Bharat Express's key features, including a view of the seats, restrooms, and other amenities on board, are promoted by Railways in the video. The Ministry of Railways shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, "A pioneering segment leading the way towards New India!"

A pioneering segment leading the way towards New India!#AmritBharatTrain pic.twitter.com/Q5d2t8IKHB — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 16, 2024

With the demands of passengers who travel in non-AC trains in mind, Indian Railways has created the whole new Amrit Bharat Express train for the general public. The push-pull Amrit Bharat Express, which was once dubbed Vande Sadharan during the design phase, takes its inspiration from the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express in terms of appearance and functionality. The Amrit Bharat Express is for general unreserved passengers and second class sleeper.

There are 22 coaches on the Amrit Bharat Express, including 12 second class sleeper coaches, 8 general class coaches for passengers without reservations, and 2 guard cabins. Passengers with disabilities will also have space on the new train. There are cushioned luggage racks inside Amrit Bharat trains. Travel without jerks with the Amrit Bharat train! Semi-permanent couplers, which are comparable to those used in Vande Bharat trains, are yet another significant aspect of Amrit Bharat trains. Jerks when a train starts or stops are eliminated with these couplers. For this reason, travellers on the Amrit Bharat trains may anticipate a smooth journey.