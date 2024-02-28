Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in the Railways' land-for-jobs case.

“Misa Bharti, the eldest of RJD president Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi's children, is a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar. Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted relief to the three after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not oppose the bail applications,” PTI reported.

Advertisement

The court granted the bail to all the accused on a personal bond of ₹ 1 Lakh each. Court directed them to not leave the country without prior permission of the court. “The accused persons shall appear before the court when directed. The accused shall inform the ED regarding their mobile numbers and address”, the judge said in the court.

The matter is posted by the court for further hearing on March 16, 2024.