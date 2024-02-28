Updated February 28th, 2024 at 22:21 IST
Land-For-Jobs Scam: Court Grants Bail to Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Her Daughters Misa and Hema
Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in the Railways' land-for-jobs case
New Delhi: Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in the Railways' land-for-jobs case.
“Misa Bharti, the eldest of RJD president Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi's children, is a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar. Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted relief to the three after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not oppose the bail applications,” PTI reported.
The court granted the bail to all the accused on a personal bond of ₹ 1 Lakh each. Court directed them to not leave the country without prior permission of the court. “The accused persons shall appear before the court when directed. The accused shall inform the ED regarding their mobile numbers and address”, the judge said in the court.
The matter is posted by the court for further hearing on March 16, 2024.
