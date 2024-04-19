Updated April 19th, 2024 at 14:36 IST
Railways Operates 9,111 Record Number Additional Trains For This Summer
This upliftment of 2,742 trips, demonstrates Indian Railways' stern commitment to meeting passenger demands effectively.
- India
- 2 min read
New Delhi: To ensure travel convenience for passengers and manage the anticipated surge in demand, the Indian Railways is operating a record-breaking 9,111 trips this summer.
This step marks a significant rise compared to last year's summer where a total of 6,369 trips were offered.
The additional trains have been meticulously planned to connect some key destinations across the country, ensuring comfortable travel on major railway routes.
All zonal railways spread across India have geared up to operate these additional trips, catering to the summer travel rush from states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.
During this summer, the Zonal Railways have been directed to ensure the availability of drinking water at stations. Elaborating crowd control arrangements have also been made at all major and important railway stations.
Trips Notified by Zonal Railways:
Central Railway- 488
Eastern Railway- 254
East Central Railway- 1003
East Coast Railway- 102
North Central Railway- 142
North Eastern Railway- 244
Northeast Frontier Railway- 88
Northern Railway- 778
North Western Railway- 1623
South Central Railway- 1012
South Eastern Railway- 276
South East Central Railway- 12
South Western Railway- 810
Southern Railway- 239
West Central Railway- 162
Western Railway- 1878
Published April 19th, 2024 at 14:36 IST