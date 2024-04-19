Advertisement

New Delhi: To ensure travel convenience for passengers and manage the anticipated surge in demand, the Indian Railways is operating a record-breaking 9,111 trips this summer.

This step marks a significant rise compared to last year's summer where a total of 6,369 trips were offered.

This upliftment of 2,742 trips, demonstrates Indian Railways' stern commitment to meeting passenger demands effectively.

The additional trains have been meticulously planned to connect some key destinations across the country, ensuring comfortable travel on major railway routes.

All zonal railways spread across India have geared up to operate these additional trips, catering to the summer travel rush from states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

During this summer, the Zonal Railways have been directed to ensure the availability of drinking water at stations. Elaborating crowd control arrangements have also been made at all major and important railway stations.

Trips Notified by Zonal Railways:

Central Railway- 488

Eastern Railway- 254

East Central Railway- 1003

East Coast Railway- 102

North Central Railway- 142

North Eastern Railway- 244

Northeast Frontier Railway- 88

Northern Railway- 778

North Western Railway- 1623

South Central Railway- 1012

South Eastern Railway- 276

South East Central Railway- 12

South Western Railway- 810

Southern Railway- 239

West Central Railway- 162

Western Railway- 1878