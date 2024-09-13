Published 10:09 IST, September 13th 2024
Rainfall Alert for Uttarakhand, West UP, and Delhi; 49-Year Record Broken in Rajasthan
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of North India.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of North India. | Image: (File/PTI)
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:38 IST, September 13th 2024