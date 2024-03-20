×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

Rain-Soaked Kolkata Records 54 Years' 2nd-Lowest Max Temperature in March

Rain in the early morning hours of Wednesday bought down the maximum temperature in Kolkata by a whopping 13 degrees Celsius below normal for March.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kolkata, on Wednesday, recorded its second lowest temperature for the month of March since 1970.
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: The city of Kolkata, on Wednesday, experienced the second-lowest maximum temperature in the last 54 years for the month of March, according to the local MeT department. Rain in the early hours of Wednesday brought down the maximum temperature of Kolkata by as much as 13 degrees below normal, with the maximum temperature being recorded at 21.1 degrees Celsius. This is, as noted above, the second-lowest maximum temperature the city has experienced for the month of March since 1970. 

The lowest maximum temperature for this month was recorded at 20.3 degrees Celsius on March 13, 2003, according to the MeT department.  

The MeT department noted that parts of north Bengal are likely to continue receiving light to moderate rain, accompanied by gusty winds in some areas, till Saturday or, in the case of south Bengal, till Thursday. 

This resulted from a trough from northeast Madhya Pradesh to south Assam with embedded cyclonic circulation over east Bangladesh and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

The minimum temperature in the city was five degrees below normal at 18.7 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

The metropolis recorded 18.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 5.30 pm on Wednesday as light to moderate rain continued from the early hours of the day, it said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

