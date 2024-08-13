Published 14:31 IST, August 13th 2024
Rain Fury Claims 22 Lives in 2 Days, Schools Shut in Rajasthan
For Tuesday, a 'red' warning is in place for Baran, Bundi, Kota and Tonk districts and an 'orange' alert for Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur and Karauli.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Heavy showers in Rajasthan; surplus rainfall recorded in stHeavy showers in Rajasthan; surplus rainfall recorded in state between Jun 1-Aug 3ate between Jun 1-Aug 3 | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:31 IST, August 13th 2024