sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |

Published 14:31 IST, August 13th 2024

Rain Fury Claims 22 Lives in 2 Days, Schools Shut in Rajasthan

For Tuesday, a 'red' warning is in place for Baran, Bundi, Kota and Tonk districts and an 'orange' alert for Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur and Karauli.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
rajasthan rainfall
Heavy showers in Rajasthan; surplus rainfall recorded in stHeavy showers in Rajasthan; surplus rainfall recorded in state between Jun 1-Aug 3ate between Jun 1-Aug 3 | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:31 IST, August 13th 2024