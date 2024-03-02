Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 19:39 IST

Rain Lashes Many Parts of Punjab, Haryana

Rain lashed many places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, bringing down maximum temperatures a few degrees below normal.

Rainfall
Rain Lashes Many Parts of Punjab, Haryana | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Chandigarh:  Rain lashed many places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, bringing down maximum temperatures a few degrees below normal.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, received 2.7 mm of rainfall and registered a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, according to a report of the MeT department here.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala received 11 mm, 6 mm and 7 mm of rainfall. They recorded maximum temperatures of 23.8, 23.5 and 23.5 degrees Celsius, up to two degrees below normal.

Bathinda and Gurdaspur recorded maximum temperatures of 25.6 and 20.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In neighbouring Haryana, Rohtak was the wettest place with 47 mm of rainfall. Ambala and Hisar recorded 24 mm and 26 mm of rainfall respectively. Both places recorded maximum temperatures of 22.9 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

Karnal, Narnaul, and Rohtak registered maximum temperatures of 23.4, 28.5, and 19.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 19:39 IST

